The National Ploughing Championships are expected to run from 20 to 22 September in Co Laois. / Ramona Farrelly

Show organisers have expressed surprise at the speed with which restrictions on the hospitality and entertainment sectors have been lifted, as they renew their preparations for a full return of summer agricultural events, according to the national secretary of the Irish Shows Association (ISA) Jim Harrison.

Harrison stated that he envisaged shows exceeding their pre-pandemic norm, with show goers eager to return after the two-year hiatus.

This exceedance of pre-pandemic attendance numbers would be down to the pent-up attendee demand which has built over the past two years, along with the predominantly outdoor nature of shows, said Harrison, who explained that shows can provide a safe environment for the resumption of normality.

'All guns blazing'

Harrison commented that he had been surprised at the speed with which the restrictions were lifted, but that he had been glad to see the enthusiasm of local show committees since.

“We are all guns blazing now. Show committees have been chomping at the bit since we heard about the restrictions going,” said Harrison.

He added that the ISA has yet to be made aware of any significant public health guidance affecting shows this summer, essentially paving the way for the return of shows without restrictions, as the attendees are familiar with.

“We have not been made aware of any significant restrictions still in place for outdoor events. There probably will be the usual hand sanitising and counting the numbers entering the event, but we should be nearly back to 2019,” he said.

Harrison explained that the ISA’s AGM had been postponed, but was now due to take place on 5 March, which he hoped would kickstart local committees’ work on organising their shows.

Some committees, Harrison said, had “fell apart” over the past two years when there had been no shows organised.

Sponsorship

Another challenge for local shows will be securing sponsorship funding, Harrison went on.

“We are confident that most of the shows will be going ahead. Sponsorship will be an issue for many shows.

“A lot businesses have had a tough time over the past few years, especially the likes of hospitality sponsors – which have got a good battering – and that would be important for some shows,” he said.

Harrison added that there would be Government supports in place for helping local committees to fund agricultural shows.