The recent showers should help prevent further slippage in soil moisture deficits,with more rain forecast for the week ahead.

In typical fashion after a really dry hot period, humidity rose and thundery bursts were seen, which led to the type of sporadic rainfall that boils the blood of farmers that miss the rain.

For those farmers that received rain, it will likely hold back the increasing soil moisture deficits temporarily, depending on the amount that fell.

Even at this, warm temperatures and good drying conditions will soon draw this moisture out of the soil again. It’s all very much a farm-by-farm basis, and it is hard to give advice that will act as a silver bullet to the current conditions.

Some farmers I have spoken to this week have either gone in with silage or will be in the coming days. At current growth levels, some farmers are still getting away with four to five kg of meal in the parlour, although having to feed two to three kilos of silage at milking time is no massive chore and shouldn’t have a hugely negative affect on graze outs.

Where there is a bounce in growth due to the rainfall, it is best to still supplement for a short time after to allow grass to ‘catch up’.

A lot of farms have pre-grazing yields of 1,100-1,200kg at the moment.

While dry matter of grass is high, this is still a little on the low side in terms of getting sufficient energy in to cows. A lower pre grazing yield will also lead to a lower average farm cover, which will in turn lead to reduced growth.

Where there is sufficient moisture, fertiliser should be topped up to push on the recovery in swards, either chemical N or the spreading of washings/slurry.

There are decent levels of rainfall forecast for the next week, so hopefully these will come through.

Swardwatch

Assess cover on farm to see what level of supplementation is required. Increase meal levels or supplement with silage at milking times.

If a recovery in growth comes, don’t be too quick to remove supplementation. Allow covers to build back to normal levels.

Where there is sufficient moisture, get fertiliser back out on to paddocks. Spread slurry with LESS to reduce atmospheric N loss.

Farmers

Donal Patton – Teagasc Ballyhaise, Co Cavan

If significant rain doesn’t fall in the next few days, we will likely be feeding silage towards the weekend.

We baled out a lot of poor-quality grass two to three weeks ago which is very slow to come back.

We also have a lot of ground taken up with reseeding that has only just started to green up now.Our pre-grazing yields are 1,100-1,200kg DM/ha at the minute.

If we got a decent amount of rain we would likely only have to feed silage for three to four days.

Our non-return rate after using a mix of sexed dairy and beef semen is sitting at 45-46%.

Stocking Rate (cows/ha) 4

Growth Rate (kg/day) 60

Average Farm Cover (kg/cow) 150

Yield (l/cow) 21

Fat % 4.45

Protein% 3.4

Milk Solids (kg/cow) 1.69

Concentrates 5

David and Laura Hannon – Kilberry, Co Meath

We received 7mm of rain on Monday night, and you could see the two paddocks that were reseeded growing in front of you by the time Tuesday came around.

This will take us out of a tight spot for a few days, but there is no rain forecast for the rest of the week.

Grass quality is poor with a lot of stem in swards, and it’s increasingly difficult to get good graze outs.

We started feeding silage at 2kg/head/day last Friday at milking times, with meal at 4kgs/head.

Our early scanning results are very positive, with heifers showing a 61% conception rate to sexed semen on first service.

Stocking Rate (cows/ha) 4.26

Growth Rate (kg/day) 50

Average Farm Cover (kg/cow) 141

Yield (l/cow) 22.5

Fat % 4.38

Protein% 3.61

Milk Solids (kg/cow) 1.85

Concentrates 4

Noel O’Toole – Killimor, Co Galway

We received no rainfall the past few days, and we are really seeing growth peel back now. Grass is very stressed, with a lot of stem in swards.

We are now even seeing the quality in aftergrass that was mown three weeks ago dip. Even at covers of 1,400kg DM/ha, quality is middling.

We are feeding the bales mown three weeks to cows at milking time, with 3kg of silage and 3kg of meal going in to cows.

The silage quality is very good, and cows are very content.

Cows didn’t seem to peak as much in yield this year, though our non-return return rate has benefitted.

Stocking Rate (cows/ha) 4.26

Growth Rate (kg/day) 42

Average Farm Cover (kg/cow) 131

Yield (l/cow) 21

Fat % 4.66

Protein% 3.67

Milk Solids (kg/cow) 1.8

Concentrates 3