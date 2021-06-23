Cahirmee Goldenway Marieka, Honourable Mention with owners Patrick and Kevin Smith, handler Kate Lehane. Patrick Gaynor, President IHFA. Hallow Sol Twizzle Reserve Champion with owner Philip Jones, handler Will Jones. Rebecca O’Sullivan, Volac, sponsor. Dalevalley Gwy Aiko ET, Champion Calf with owner Roy Cromie and handler Rachel Corley. Charles Gallagher, CE IHFA, Simon Doocey, FBD, sponsor and Jane Steel, Judge. \ Maria Kelly

We have a herd of all pedigree Holstein Friesians outside Gorey in Co Wexford. I farm with my dad Philip, mam Linda and younger sister Kate. We milk about 90 cows but are big into the showing side too so have a lot of young stock always coming on too.

My favourite part would be getting ready for the shows, and following the family lines to try to breed that next best one year-on-year.

I actually started showing with dad when I was three, so 10 years ago. I usually pick my favourite calf each year and work with them. It’s usually a daughter or granddaughter of our Twizzle cow as she’s a very good breeder.

The best aspect of showing is that you make a lot of new friends and there’s always something to look forward. One of the biggest highlights was at Tullamore Show the last time it was held as I got champion and dad got the reserve champion.

I was always into it so about five years ago I joined the IHFA young members association (YMA). They have a finals in Kilkenny, usually in July, and that’s my favourite show of the year. The first year I was there I took home the honourable mention award, then the following the reserve champion and the one after that the overall champion. It’s not about the winning though, it’s more the social aspect of it.

I got to do much more around the farm with lockdowns, getting out every day and practising clipping and walking. It was a disappointment the shows didn’t go ahead last year but dad had an idea they wouldn’t when the first was cancelled.

While the summer shows this year are cancelled we have a few picked out for Balmoral in September so hopefully it will go ahead.

I’d encourage all young people to get involved in showing and to join the YMA as it’s a great way to get to know other like-minded people.