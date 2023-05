Trevor Chadwick leading out the 2022 Shorthorn champion at Balmoral Show.

Are you competing at your local show this summer? Have you got the picnic ready to sit ringside for the day?

From Newmarket-on-Fergus to Clonmel, Balmoral to Bannow Rathangan, the summer show season is packed from start to finish.

Whether it’s your show champion or your pet dog, we want to see your show photos.

Our favourite photos will be published online and in the Irish Farmers Journal, so keep an eye out every week.