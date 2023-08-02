Newcastle West Show in Limerick, Louisburgh Show in Mayo and Carnew Show in Wicklow have had to cancel. \ Philip Doyle

Shows which have to be cancelled this year as a result of heavy rainfall could face losses to the tune of €10,000 or more, Irish Shows Association (ISA) secretary Jim Harrison has said.

The biggest cost of running any show, according to Harrison, is the cost of renting tents which, in many cases, can cost as much as €10,000 to €12,000.

So far this year, Newcastle West Show in Limerick, Louisburgh Show in Mayo and Carnew Show in Wicklow have been forced to cancel as a result of the weather.

Both Newcastle West and Louisburgh had been postponed for two weeks and were rescheduled for last weekend.

However, respective show committees announced late last week that there would be no show at all for 2023.

Bank holiday weekend

There are currently 17 or 18 shows due to take place over the August bank holiday weekend, Harrison said.

“If we could get over the bank holiday weekend, we’d get over the hump. It’s very hard to keep the momentum up when you have to cancel a show. Getting a date is a another issue,” he added.

The funding of €1m, which was announced for shows this year, will hopefully offset some of the costs associated with having to cancel shows, particularly those who have had to do so at such short notice, he said.

The year’s funding was a 40% increase on last year’s allocation and is a record investment for agricultural shows.

“Minister Humphreys has to be thanked for the phenomenal funding announced for shows this year. There’s a lot of money that goes into the organising of a show and hopefully this funding will be available to those who have had to cancel,” he said.

Loughrea, Ossory and Arva shows went ahead last weekend despite the poor weather conditions.