The world’s largest food and drink show in 2022 returned to Paris this week for the first time since 2018.

As had been the case previously, there was a substantial presence of Irish exporters on the Bord Bia Irish stand, one in the meat hall the other in the dairy hall.

ABP and Dawn, along with Dunbia, their UK company, each had separate stands in the meat hall, with Kepak and it’s associated businesses the only one of the large companies participating on the Irish meat stand.

They were joined by Ashbourne Meats, Kildare Chilling, Dawn Farms, Dawn International, Liffey Meats, QK Meats, Rosderra and Ballymooney Foods (Wild Irish Game).

Carbery, Dairy Concepts Ireland, Tirlán and Ornua participated on the Bord Bia stand in the dairy hall.

The biannual show was cancelled in 2020 because of COVID-19. This year, the four-day event had over 7,000 exhibitors and visitors from over 200 countries, according to the organisers.