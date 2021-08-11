The Emerald Holstein herd run by the Neville family in Co Limerick recently hosted a production sale in Kilmallock Mart.

Styled the Cream of the Crop, this was the first sale by the herd in over 13 years and it saw 45 of the best heifers bred in the herd to go under the hammer. Strong trade throughout resulted in 41 of the 45 heifers selling to average €2,575.

Emerald Sidekick Papoose secured the top price of €6,650. This September 2019-born Walnutlawn Sidekick daughter sold scanned in-calf to sexed semen of Seimers Lambda Haniko for the end of October.

Her granddam Sterndale Shottle Papoose EX94 won first five-year-old at the UK Dairy Expo 2012 and was purchased at the Sterndale and Peak Sale in 2014.

Crushtime daughter

Next in line was Emerald DG Crushtime Rhapsody at €5,000. This February 2020-born Col DG Crushtime daughter is from the VG89-classified young cow Emerald Lambda Rhapsody VG89.

Granddam of this lot is Milliedale Dusk Rhapsody EX95, champion at the National Dairy Show in Millstreet in 2018, having been purchased by the Nevilles for 10,500gns in 2017. She sold in-calf to sexed semen of Seimers EXC Hanans and is due in January.

A February 2020-born direct daughter of Dusk Rhapsody, Emerald Chief’s Rhapsody, sold for €4,800. Sired by Stantons Chief, she sold served to sexed semen of Seimers EXC Hanans.

Securing a bid of €4,400 was the red carrier heifer Emerald Jordy Twizzle. This February 2020-born heifer is sired by Cycle McGucci Jordy Red and out of Emerald Solomon Twizzle VG89-3YR.

The granddam of this lot is Hallow Attwood Twizzle EX94, full-sister to 2016 Italian National Champion Hallow Atwood Twizzle EX93. She sold scanned in-calf to sexed semen of OCD Mystic Crush and is due in January.

Just behind this was Emerald Unix Sharon at €4,200. This August 2019-born female is sired by Croteau Lesperron Unix, sold scanned in-calf to sexed semen of Seimers Doc Handsome, due next month. This young heifer is from the same family that produced AI bull Picston Shottle.