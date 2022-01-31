There was a collective sigh of relief from farmers at Blessington Mart on Thursday last, with the further easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Over 100 lots of cattle went through the ring on Thursday, with trade described as "flying" by mart manager John Doyle.

"Our sheep sale on Tuesday was up €2 to €3/head and there was about 800 sheep booked in.

"Trade would want to keep going the way it is with the cost of inputs at the moment," Doyle said.

Fertiliser concerns

Despite trade being quite strong at Blessington, many local farmers voiced their concerns about the cost of fertiliser.

Paul Hurley is a suckler farmer from Saggart, Co Dublin, who was very happy with trade on Thursday.

"I sold weanling heifers. They were March calves and averaged at €2.75/kg.

"I found the online selling good - you could drop the cattle and go do your day's work."

Slurry is great but you won’t grow grass without nitrogen

Hurley said that being given the time to make up his mind over the phone was beneficial and that this was not always possible in the seller's box.

"I preferred it - you had a second to average them out before you say yes or no,” he said.

He added that fertiliser this year is "a crazy price".

"I'll have to buy it. Slurry is great, but you won’t grow grass without nitrogen,” he said.

Long two years

Peter Donnelly from Legore, Dunshaughlin, Co Meath, said that he was delighted to be able to meet people at the mart again without having to social distance.

“It’s been a long two years. The online selling was a very positive outcome of COVID-19 and it is here to stay."

The beef farmer said that he was trying to buy a couple of heifers at around the 310kg to 340kg mark, but that they were too expensive.

“I haven’t bought any fertiliser yet as I’m waiting to see how things pan out. I get about 5t every year. It’s hard to know is it worth it at that price, but at the same time it’s hard to do without it.”

TB

Malcom Smith from Ashford, Co Wicklow, is a dairy farmer who was in Blessington selling weanling heifers.

Smith's herd calves all year and he doesn’t keep any calves, bar a few replacements, due to the high risk of TB and getting locked up with too much stock on the farm.

“TB is getting worse around here. I was locked up for two years just a year ago. You get compensation, but it’s not enough.

“It’s always at the back of your mind, that’s why I only keep the Friesian heifers.”

He said that the other major concern for him is also fertiliser.

“I have bought some fertiliser, but I’m waiting on weather and waiting to see if the price will come back a bit."