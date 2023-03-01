The very fact that Glanbia plc now doesn’t own any processing sites on the island of Ireland represents a hugely significant transition for a company that so many Tirlán milk suppliers know very well.

Tirlán, the co-op, is Glanbia’s biggest shareholder with significant additional investment by Irish farmers in Glanbia plc shares down through the years given the various spin-outs. It is likely Kerry Group will similarly move to divest its processing assets in time.