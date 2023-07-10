Regional stakeholders at the local Signpost advisory launch for the Meath, Louth and Dublin area.

Teagasc has introduced the Signpost advisory programme in the Meath, Louth and Dublin areas.

This project will assist and enable farmers to farm more sustainably, with a focus on lowering greenhouse gas emissions from each farm.

The programme, which was launched on 5 July on Dermot Heaney’s farm in Castletown, Kilberry, Co Meath, is to contribute to the overall national effort by the agricultural and food sector to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2030.

The initiative will build upon the existing Farmers for Climate Action (Signpost) Programme, which operates seven demonstration farms in the Meath-Louth-Dublin region.

The overarching goal is to give all farmers the confidence to embrace new and existing technology and production systems that will enable them to cut greenhouse gas emissions while maintaining and improving farm profitability. The Signpost advisory plan will complement this plan.

Digital platform

The plan will make use of an innovative new sustainability digital platform (to be called AgNav), which Teagasc, the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) and Bord Bia are jointly developing.

Farmers will be able to 'know my number' thanks to this new AgNav platform, because it will calculate and evaluate the sources of emissions on each of their unique farms.

Head of advisory services for Teagasc Tom Curran gives closing remarks at the Signpost advisory launch in Kilberry, Navan, Co Meath.

Teagasc regional manager David Colbourne highlighted that the programme is to provide “free support to farmers to make their own plans for cutting both emissions and costs".

“Good management of soils and nutrients will be the foundation of every plan and, with the advisers’ help, farmers can choose the right components to build on this and make a plan that suits their farm,” he said.

Host farmer Dermot Heaney said: “Having engaged with the Signpost programme, I have managed to cut my chemical nitrogen usage by 28% through better nutrient management and clover incorporation, without any negative impact on farm productivity.”

Advisers

To actively assist this new advising service, two additional Signpost advisers have been appointed in the Teagasc Laois-Kildare-Meath-Louth-Dublin area.

Meabh O'Hagan and Margaret Farrell, both natives of Athboy, finished their UCD/Teagasc research masters in agricultural innovation and support programmes and took classes at Ballyhaise Agricultural College.

Meabh joined ASSAP where she offered assistance and advice on water quality. Margaret and Méabh have both emphasised how crucial it is to sign up for the programme.