The Teagasc crops team, in association with the Department of Agriculture, the Irish Grain Growers (IGG) group and local farmers are holding an information afternoon this coming Thursday in Kildare.
The event will provide information on the tillage aspect of the Signpost programme and will be held on the farmyard of Tom Tierney, Ballinafagh, Prosperous, Co Kildare (W91 A218) on Thursday 23 September at 3pm.
The agenda for the event is as follows:
Registration for the event can be completed by calling Teagasc Naas on 045-879 203.
Attendees will be required to show their EU digital COVID-19 certificate on arrival.
