Teagasc is holding an event in Kildare this week and will cover all aspects of tillage in the Signpost programme.

The Teagasc crops team, in association with the Department of Agriculture, the Irish Grain Growers (IGG) group and local farmers are holding an information afternoon this coming Thursday in Kildare.

The event will provide information on the tillage aspect of the Signpost programme and will be held on the farmyard of Tom Tierney, Ballinafagh, Prosperous, Co Kildare (W91 A218) on Thursday 23 September at 3pm.

The agenda for the event is as follows:

What is the Teagasc Signpost tillage programme - Mark Plunkett, Teagasc, Johnstown Castle.

Understanding the new nitrates proposals - Bernard Harris, Department of Agriculture.

Protecting and improving Irish water quality - Fiona Doolin, ACCAP, Teagasc.

An update on autumn crop husbandry 2021 - Shay Phelan, Teagasc.

An update on BISS and Eco Scheme 2023 for tillage farmers - Clive Carter, Irish Grain Growers.

'Pathways into conservation tillage and how to minimise - the potential pitfalls' - Tom Tierney and Robert Wilson Wright.

Registration for the event can be completed by calling Teagasc Naas on 045-879 203.

Attendees will be required to show their EU digital COVID-19 certificate on arrival.