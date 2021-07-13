Alyson Power sent us the photo of John Whyte picking up the first cut of silage in Fethard, Co Tipperary.

Here at the Irish Farmers Journal, we have been inundated with entries for the 2021 silage photo competition over the past few weeks.

It has not been easy, but the team is working very hard to select a winner, which will be announced in our paper on Thursday.

We would like to thank everyone who has taken the time to enter a photo into our competition, in association with Gouldings Fertilisers.

Below are some of our favourite entries this week

Peto Keane proudly carrying his grandson Danny in for the dinner after a busy day cutting silage in Co Galway. \ Yolande Keane

Tractor line-up after silage under the Benbulben mountain in Co Sligo. \ Laurence Rooney

Evan O Connor sent us this photo of some evening mowing for Slieverue Agri Services in Dunmore East, Co Waterford.

Gary O'Hanlon sent us this photo of his father watching his old employers, McCloy’s, bringing in the first cut of silage in Letterkenny, Co Donegal, reminiscing on the good old days.

Baby Molly paid a visit to her daddy who was out raking up grass ahead of the silage harvester in Co Sligo. \ Darren Rooney

Silage all wrapped up with views of Lough Derg and Killaloe, Co Clare, in the background. \ Willie Brogan

Tedding grass in the shadow of Benwisken, Co Sligo. \ Ciaran Leonard

James Grandfield sent us this photo of silage bales resting in the field just below the Rock of Dunamase in Co Laois.

Alfie and Charlie Gallagher relaxing after the 2021 silage cut in Co Donegal. \ Ciaran Gallagher

