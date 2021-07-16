Brian McKeown mowing with the morning views of Carlingford Lough, Co Louth. \ Kevin McKeown

The Irish Farmers Journal teamed up with Gouldings Fertilisers for our annual silage photo competition, which received hundreds of entries from farmers and photographers from around the country.

In this week's paper, we announced the winner, Kevin McKeown.

Kevin will receive 2t of Sweetgrass fertiliser thanks to the competition sponsor Gouldings

We would like to thank everyone who took the time to enter our competition each week.

Winning photo

Other entries

Ciarán Creane and Rory Lynch from KC Agri Contractors picking up silage for Seán O’Sullivan in Co Wexford as the sun sets. \ Edell Power

Aerial view of silage harvesting by Rory Begley and his son David who cut their own silage in Rathcor, on the Cooley Peninsula, Co Louth. \ Kevin McKeown

Old-school silage at Castlerea, Co Roscommon. \ Martin Coleman

Brían F O'Byrne sent us a photo of his neighbour's first-cut silage in Tubbercurry, Co Sligo.

Kieran Crowley waits to fill his Scania with silage in Co Cork. \ Gearoid Holland

Evan O'Connor sent us this photo of some evening mowing for Slieverue Agri Services in Dunmore East, Co Waterford.

Gary O'Hanlon sent us this photo of his father watching his old employers, McCloy’s, bringing in the first cut of silage in Letterkenny, Co Donegal, reminiscing on the good old days.

