The photo competition received hundreds of entries from farmers and photographers around the country.

Congratulations to the overall winner, Neil McNamara from Portarlington, Co Laois.

Neil will receive 2t of Sweetgrass fertiliser thanks to the competition sponsor Gouldings.

Winning photo: Neil McNamara

Philip Donagher and Aaron Costello mowing silage with Costello Agri just outside Portarlington, Co Laois.

Second place: Oliver Plunkett

Oliver Plunkett pauses mowing first-cut silage to pilot his drone to capture the swaths from above.

Third place: Elaine Dennehy

Silage being cut on Michael Dennehy’s farm at the foothills of Strickeen Mountain, Beaufort, Co Kerry.

Second and third place entries will both be receiving Irish Farmers Journal farm buckets filled with goodies. Thanks to everyone who took the time to enter our competition.