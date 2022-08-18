The photo competition received hundreds of entries from farmers and photographers around the country.
Congratulations to the overall winner, Neil McNamara from Portarlington, Co Laois.
Neil will receive 2t of Sweetgrass fertiliser thanks to the competition sponsor Gouldings.
Winning photo: Neil McNamara
Second place: Oliver Plunkett
Third place: Elaine Dennehy
Second and third place entries will both be receiving Irish Farmers Journal farm buckets filled with goodies. Thanks to everyone who took the time to enter our competition.
