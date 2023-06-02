Calling all budding farm photographers, your time has come!

We are on the hunt for the best photograph of silage 2023, from mowing, drawing or baling, we want to see it all.

The Irish Farmers Journal has teamed up with Gouldings for this competition and the best photograph of silage 2023 will receive 2t of Gouldings Sweetgrass fertiliser.

Runners up in the competition will receive Irish Farmers Journal goodies.

The closing date is for the competition is 31 July 2023.

How to enter

You can enter via the form below to be in with the chance of winning and you can enter as many times as you like.

Make sure you include who’s in the photo and where you are in the country.