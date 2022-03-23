Silage wrap has increased in price for 2022. \ David Ruffles

Price quotes for plastic bale wrap are up £20 to £25 per roll when compared to last year.

Merchants with silage wrap in stock are quoting anywhere from £74 to £80 per roll, when purchased by the pallet.

Farmers looking to buy smaller quantities of wrap are being quoted around £78 to £82 per 1500m roll plus VAT.

A £25 increase in plastic will add more than £1 to the cost of wrapping bales

Prices vary depending on the manufacturer, with reports that some brands are in limited supply.

Last year, a pallet of bale wrap was selling from £53 to £60 per roll, depending on the brand.

Bale net has also increased in value with latest quotes around £170 to £195 plus VAT for 3,600m to 4,500m.

Diesel

Red diesel prices had settled midweek around 102p to 105p/l excluding VAT for a delivery of 2,250 litres, down from the highs of 130p/kg two weeks ago.

On Wednesday, British chancellor Rishi Sunak confirmed a 5p/l cut to fuel duty to apply for the next 12 months.

