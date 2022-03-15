A source from the silage wrap industry has advised farmers to make “better silage” this year as the price of wrap increases by 25%.

“Six or seven bales to the acre is what you should be aiming for, not 20,” he said.

Silage wrap is currently being priced between €110 and €120 across the country, up from around €88 last August.

“The price and availability of raw materials is the biggest thing driving cost.

“When the price of resins increase by 10%, the price of production increases by 8%,” he said.

He also said that net replacement film is a smart option as it adds two extra layers of wrap and is “tighter and has less air pockets than netting.”