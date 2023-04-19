While diesel prices have fallen from last spring, higher interest rates makes financing machines more expensive for silage contractors and will result in harvesting charges increasing in 2023. / Donal O' Leary

The first quotes for silage harvesting point to contracting charges ranging from £100-120/acre for farmers operating either a one- or two-cut system, generally up £10-20/acre on last year.

For farmers operating three-, four- or five-cut systems, there is likely to be discount applied that puts the associated costs between £90/acre and £100/acre.

The outlined price quotes are based on a contracting fleet that includes mowing, raking, self-propelled harvester, four trailers on short haul, and buckraking. Harvesting jobs that require additional trailers will see prices increase accordingly.

Operating costs

There had been some expectation that silage contracting charges would be lower in 2023, due to diesel costs coming back almost 25p/l from last May. However, lower fuel cost appears to be the only respite contractors have seen in recent months.

Insurance on machinery is running anywhere from 20% to 35% higher year on year. Interest rates have also shot up, leading to significant increases in the finance payments on silage equipment.

On top of this, servicing costs to maintain warranty on new silage equipment are more expensive compared to previous years.

However, a growing concern among contractors is the shortage of skilled drivers, given competition from the road haulage and the construction sector, which can offer more sociable and structured employment terms.

In order to retain employees, several contractors state they have had to significantly increase wages for the year ahead.

Baling costs

Farmers employing contractors for baling silage are also unlikely to see lower prices.

Price quotes for bale wrap are down £5 to £8 on last year and range from £72 to £75 per roll for the leading brand names on the market. Net is priced around £178 to £180 for a 3,600m roll.

However, mowing and raking charges are likely to cost around £25/acre, with the baler/wrap combination costing another £7 -8/bale.

Adding in wrap, baling costs are likely to cost between £12 and £15 all-in. Some contractors also indicated they will apply a charge of £1.50-2.00/bale where the number of bales falls below a set number.

Diesel

Meanwhile, quotes for red diesel are holding steady between 75p/l and 77p/l, excluding VAT, for an order placed on 2,250 litres. The same volume of fuel cost just over 100p/l during the same week last year.

