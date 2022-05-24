The price of silage wrap has taken a considerable jump since last year, with the price of a roll up over 30%. Last year, depending on the brand, silage wrap was being sold in and around €88-€90/roll including VAT and the levy. At present, wrap is retailing in the region of €115-€120/roll including the charges, with prices set to further increase in the short term.

However, depending on when suppliers placed orders, some merchants have older stock and perhaps even a bit of last year’s stock, and are selling wrap down as low as €105-€110/roll. Unfortunately this isn’t set to last too long, so snap up any bargains while there going.