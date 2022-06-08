Contractor Philip Stuart said that “while everyone has cut down on fertiliser”, the “quality is still there”. \ Houston Green

Good growth conditions in the past month, particularly the last fortnight, have led to strong silage yields and a crop of high quality, according to contractors across the country.

Several silage contractors who spoke to the Irish Farmers Journal this week said that many of their farmer customers are “surprised” by how well grass has done, despite reduced fertiliser use. They said the last fortnight has seen grass “bulk up something else” and it is this that has led to bigger yields.

Some contractors reported that higher yields are leading to increased labour and fuel costs, something which they say will have to be passed on to farmers.

Michael Moroney, chief executive of the Association of Farm and Forestry Contractors (FCI), said there are “big volumes of grass being harvested” and that the “tonnage is up”.

The FCI head said members have reported that standard 22ft modern silage trailers that were weighing 14t filled in mid-May are now weighing 22t, pointing out that drawing these is now costing more.

Harvest delay

While he said many farmers were “held up” from harvesting during the period of wet weather from mid-May, the “impression” is that there has been no impact on quality. However, he added that “quality will only be determined when the pit is opened.”

Philip Stuart of Stuart Agri, Longford, also known as YouTube’s ‘Farmer Phil’, said: “Every pit we’ve cut for so far is overflowing.”

He said that “while everyone has cut down on fertiliser”, the “quality is still there” adding that this is “down to the growth”, which has been “excellent”.

The Longford contractor described how he’s seeing “more bales off 55ac this year than off 75ac last year.”

Contractor costs

Stuart said that despite the rising farm input costs, payment has been “no different from any other year” and the majority of farmers are making payment as normal.

Sligo contractor Gerry Davey described how the “first-cut has been heavy.”

“We’re a good bit behind but the quality is still there alright,” he said.

On second-cut silage, Davey said farmers are “mad to get slurry” to keep fertiliser costs down. Similarly, Cork contractor John Collins said: “There is a rake of slurry gone out for second cut.”