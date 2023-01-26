McCormack says that farmers can't afford to play a game of 'will they/won't they'. \ Don Moloney

Current speculation and uncertainty around a dairy exit scheme is playing with dairy families’ futures according to president of ICMSA, Pat McCormack.

The ICMSA has called on Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to lay out his intentions for the scheme in full detail within the next month.

“ICMSA participated in both the dairy vision group and the beef and sheep vision groups in the same good faith as we’d like to think that was the approach of all the other parties," he said.

Individuals and families that might have considered this scheme are being left "completely in the dark" as regards when or how or what might be involved and we’re already into the 2023 calving season with the 2024 breeding programmes being looked at and planned. Farmers, he said, can’t think in terms of political cycles and PR calendars.

"We have to work seasons in advance and it’s really frustrating that we have to point this out to the political masters. The absence of detail around any retirement/reduction scheme really amounts to playing with dairy families’ futures and we can’t play a game of will they/won’t they’ – we can’t afford it and it’s grossly irresponsible and unfair to ask us to play along”, said McCormack.

It was the minister, McCormack said, that created an expectation around these schemes and he must know that they are many very suckler farmers disappointed that their ‘exit’ scheme – again, much mused upon by official sources – never materialised.

Payment rates agreed needed to reflect the income loss as a result of making the reduction required by the scheme

McCormack argued that a prerequisite for any retirement/reduction scheme was that it be voluntary.

"Payment rates agreed needed to reflect the income loss as a result of making the reduction required by the scheme, but also a sufficient level of incentive to join the scheme, in the first place.

"In addition, as part of the conditions of the scheme, it should be possible for the farmer to lease his or her land subject to certain stipulations," he said.

The Government has been very good at talking about climate action and their commitment to supporting the agriculture sector - but way too much of that support is just that, talk, he said.

McCormack has asked that the minister and his Department refrain from speculating and increasing expectations about retirement schemes if they are not sincere and in earnest about really proceeding with them.

Responsibility

"This is all way too serious for this kind of hyping and raising hopes. "There’s a responsibility that comes with all this and frankly I’m surprised that I have to remind the minister and his officials of this when all they have to do is remember the length of a breeding cycle and then look at a calendar. If that retirement/reduction scheme is going to happen at all, then he has four weeks to spell it out in full detail”, concluded McCormack.