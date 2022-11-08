Among the innovations displayed on the Amazone stand was the Centaya 3000 Special one-pass seed drill, introduced to replace the long-standing AD-P Special.

The major change is the relocation of the seed distributor head from the front of the hopper to the rear of the hopper above the coulters. The Centaya Special is available in hopper sizes of 1,000 litres and 1,500 litres and with a working width of 3m. It can be equipped with the RoTeC single-disc coulter (pictured) or with the high-output TwinTeC Special double-disc coulter, which is more popular for Irish conditions. The TwinTeC Special coulters are equipped with 340mm diameter discs at 15cm row spacings and individual coulter pressures of 40kg.

The hopper is now positioned further forward and offers an improved centre of gravity close to the tractor. The low profile of the hopper also gives the driver a better view of the machine. The QuickLink quick coupling system allows coupling and decoupling with the various Amazone KG or KX power harrows or its CombiDisc disc harrow. The Centaya Special drill can be controlled via Isobus with AmaTron 4 terminal and will also be available with AmaDrill 2 in the future.