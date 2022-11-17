The new five-model range (720, 722, 724, 726 and 728) offers a rated power from 203hp up to 283hp.

The new revamped Gen 7 Fendt 700 Vario series made its public debut at the SIMA show in Paris. Two new models were added to the line-up, namely the 726 Vario and 728 Vario.

The new generation comes just three years after the arrival of the Gen 6 tractor range. The new five-model range (720, 722, 724, 726 and 728) offers a rated power from 203hp up to 283hp.

When needed, a further 20hp is on tap from Fendt’s dynamic performance (DP) automatic power boost concept. Take the 728 as an example, with the boost, its rated 283hp increases to a total of 303hp.

Dynamic

The big news with this boost is that rather than being related to forward speed, it is now instead dynamic, engaging even at static PTO applications.

The new range sees Fendt move to a 7.5l engine, supplied by sister company AGCO Power.

The manufacturer has said the engine is specially developed for the 700 Vario Gen 7 and reaches its full torque at 1,300rpm. This sees the German giant move away from its long-term partnership with Deutz.

Fendt has revised the drive train and further developed its proven Vario transmission. It now features independent drive of the front and rear axle, intelligent all-wheel drive and elimination of drive range shifting.

The new VarioDrive system drives the front and rear axles as needed, automatically changing between field and road operations.

Rated engine speed is 1,700rpm, while the top two models reach their top speed of 60km/h at 1,450rpm.

A hydraulic pump capacity of up to 220l/min with up to five rear remote valves is available.

In the cab, users have the option of operating the tractor via the multifunction joystick or the 3L joystick option.

It’s equipped with a 10in digital dashboard and a 12in terminal on the armrest as standard, while an additional 12in terminal in the headliner is available.