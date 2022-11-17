The new 120hp HX1201 is powered by the manufacturer's own 3.8l engine.

Best known for its range of compact tractors and UTVs, Kioti is now turning its attention to the agricultural market.

Previously offering a basic PX model, the South Korean manufacturer has introduced the new HX9010, HX1001 and HX1201 models for 2023, which will be followed by larger-chassis 130hp HX1300 and 140hp HX1400 models.

At SIMA in Paris, the manufacturer displayed its new 120hp current flagship model the HX1201.

This four-cylinder model is powered by the manufacturer's own 3.8l engine, replacing the Doosan powertrain used in the outgoing PX range.

Ranges

The new engine meets Stage V regulations through the use of AdBlue and a DPF. The semi-powershift transmission is an in-house design. It features four ranges, four gears and a splitter.

With three PTO speeds (540, 540E, 1,000rpm) it features a rear lift capacity of 4.4t.

The tractors feature a modern styling, while the cab has a conventional door on the left, while the right-hand side has a full-length door. The cab features a five-pillar frame, with air conditioning, a pneumatic seat and an opening sunroof as standard.

Kioti has high-tech features planned for the series, which includes Kioti Connect, a telematics system for remote monitoring on a mobile device/office computer for fleet management.

The manufacturer has said that all its tractors are supported by a five-year 3,000-hour warranty.