Best known for its range of compact tractors and UTVs, Kioti is now turning its attention to the agricultural market.
Previously offering a basic PX model, the South Korean manufacturer has introduced the new HX9010, HX1001 and HX1201 models for 2023, which will be followed by larger-chassis 130hp HX1300 and 140hp HX1400 models.
At SIMA in Paris, the manufacturer displayed its new 120hp current flagship model the HX1201.
This four-cylinder model is powered by the manufacturer's own 3.8l engine, replacing the Doosan powertrain used in the outgoing PX range.
Ranges
The new engine meets Stage V regulations through the use of AdBlue and a DPF. The semi-powershift transmission is an in-house design. It features four ranges, four gears and a splitter.
With three PTO speeds (540, 540E, 1,000rpm) it features a rear lift capacity of 4.4t.
The tractors feature a modern styling, while the cab has a conventional door on the left, while the right-hand side has a full-length door. The cab features a five-pillar frame, with air conditioning, a pneumatic seat and an opening sunroof as standard.
We understand the manufacturer has high-tech features planned for the series, which includes Kioti Connect, a telematics system for remote monitoring on a mobile device/office computer for fleet management, farm records, identification of faults and service scheduling, etc.
The manufacturer has said that all its tractors are supported by a five-year 3,000-hour warranty.
