Kramer showcased a number of updates to its telehandler lineup. All models fitted with the 3.6l four-cylinder Deutz engine, which include the KT356, KT307, KT357, KT407, KT3610 and KT457, benefit from a redesigned engine bay and cooling pack. This results in improved visibility thanks to an 80mm lower bonnet height. To achieve this, Kramer repositioned the exhaust system to the rear of the engine bay and moved the air filter to the front.

The cooling pack has also been made more accessible with radiators now able to be pulled out laterally for easy cleaning. Boom suspension is said to have been updated across the KT range.

Kramer also displayed its all electric KT144 compact telehandler which is expected to be available from 2024. It offers all the features of the KT144 minus the combustion diesel engine. Instead, an 18kW or 28kW battery option will be available with the choice of one 3kW charger or two 3kW chargers, the latter doubling the charging capacity to 6kW. A range of port types will also be offered.