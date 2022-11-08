Designed for the light handling of crops such as alfalfa and clover as well as grass and straw, the Mergento VT 9220 offers a working width of up to 9.2m when central-swathing and 8.7m when swathing to either left- or right-hand sides.

Inside each pickup are six tine rows, each fitted with cam bearings which run on a cam track. According to Pöttinger, the reasoning behind opting for the traditional cam design is that the tines are retracted just before the belt.

The pickup unit’s chassis rollers are positioned close to the pickup tines for the best adaption to uneven terrain. The boom design includes three hydraulic cylinders and has been designed to react almost instantly to any bumps or unevenness in the surface.

The transfer point is 120mm higher than the cross-conveyor belt, allowing the forage to fall freely on to the belts. The direction of rotation and the position of the two cross conveyors can be selected from the tractor cab.

At the headland, the Mergento can be set up to switch off the cross conveyor belts automatically, while starting automatically at the beginning of each pass.