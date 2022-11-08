The new SIP Star 930/28 TC central delivery rake has an adjustable working width ranging from 8.15 to 9.25m.

The Slovenian manufacturer SIP has expanded its range of rakes with the Star 930/28 TC with central delivery twin-rotor model, which it describes as ideally suited to the Irish market.

This new model offers an adjustable working width ranging from 8.15m to 9.25m and has been introduced to fill the gap between the Star 850 (7.24m to 8.30m) and Star 1000 (8.82m to 9.94m) models.

The central swath width can be varied from 1.26m to 2.36m. A continuously adjustable cam track allows swath width and formation to be tweaked to the crop and conditions.

Headstock

Features include a newly designed headstock offering 155° of movement, integrated slip clutch and a new arched frame.

A new headstock offers 155° of movement.

The latter is said to allow a higher partial lift on headlands to eliminate interference with previously raked swathes. The Y-gearbox which splits drive between the two rotors has also been raised to reduce the rotor drive angle.

The Y gearbox has a higher mounting position to reduce the drive angle to each rotor.

Optional specification includes hydraulic working height adjustment, electro hydraulic control box, hydro pneumatic suspension and walking tandem-axle, ground-following wheels.

Rough ground

The patented walking tandems have been designed to follow rough ground much more smoothly, as well as providing operators with the option of increasing forward speeds in comparison to the standard tandem.