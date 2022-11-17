Available in five models, the new Q range is powered by a 7.4-litre AGCO Power engine, which is married to an AGCO CVT transmission.

For the first time at a major show, Valtra showcased its new Q Series, which spans from 230hp to 305hp. The new Q series plugs the gap between the flagship T255 (235hp) and the entry level S274 (300hp).

The new series sees the manufacturer complete its fifth generation range of tractors, which saw the manufacturer overhaul its entire offering in the past two years.

Available in five models, the new Q range is powered by a 7.4-litre AGCO Power engine, which is married to an AGCO CVT transmission.

The range come as standard with Valtra's SmartTouch, while technology such as Valtra Guide, ISOBUS, Connect, section control and TaskDoc are available as add-ons.

Valtra says that the engine features the biggest displacement in the market for this size of tractor, while maximum power is reached at 1,850rpm.

The electronic transmission management system is designed to automatically select the lowest engine revs for the work to maintain the lowest fuel consumption and distributes the power accordingly to the hydraulics, PTO or transmission. Maximum forward speed is achieved at 1,500rpm.

The series weighs in at 9.2t, while its maximum gross weight comes in at 16t, offering a high payload for transportation. The Q Series is compact, measuring in at 3,337mm high and 3,050mm long, while offering a low centre of gravity.

