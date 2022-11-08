The combo is available from 2,600l up to 3,500l, with the latter involving a 1,500l front mounted tank coupled with a 2,000l rear mounted tank.

French sprayer manufacturer Berthoud took the wraps off a new front- and rear-mounted combination sprayer outfit, known as Heracles, at SIMA this week.

The combo is available from 2,600l up to 3,500l, with the latter involving a 1,500l front-mounted tank coupled with a 2,000l rear-mounted tank. In terms of working width, the compact four-arm steel boom is available from 21m up to 30m.

Berthoud claims unfolding the flagship 30m option only takes 45 seconds, and that mixing is automatically adjusted to the volume of liquid in the tank. It added that its automated rinsing system is performed in a single action for the whole machine.

A continuous transfer feature allows the liquid levels in the front and rear tank to drop simultaneously, maintaining front and rear weight distribution. Users can also bring two different chemical mixes in one run. It comes with individual nozzle control and Isobus with full electronic control. Berthoud said it will enter production at the end of this year.