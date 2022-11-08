The track carcase has been reinforced with four layers of high-tensile steel cords.

BKT unveiled its first rubber track at SIMA this week. It said it is aware that under some circumstances, tracks can be more functional over tyres, thus has decided to extend its range.

The manufacturer said this is the first of a new series of rubber tracks from BKT for farming, with four other sizes currently in development.

Labelled as the Agriforce BKT71, this size 18in x 6in x 44 track is designed for high-power tractors working in tillage and row crop applications.

It said the track is made of a compound that offers strong resistance against cuts and wear, while the tread pattern provides excellent traction and the drive lugs have an optimised shape for flexibility.

The track carcase has been reinforced with four layers of high-tensile steel cords.