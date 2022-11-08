The machine has a rated lifting capacity of 2.5t, offers a maximum lift height of 5.91m and a maximum reach of 3.31m.

Bobcat has expanded its next-generation R-Series range with the launch of the new ‘Super Compact’ TL25.60 telehandler. Now the smallest machine in the manufacturer’s range, the new TL25.60 brings the number of rigid frame telehandlers from Bobcat to 11 models.

The TL25.60 is powered by a 75hp Bobcat Stage V engine. The machine has a rated lifting capacity of 2.5t, offers a maximum lift height of 5.91m and a maximum reach of 3.31m. The Bob-Tach carriage (manual or hydraulic) allows the machine to utilise attachments designed for the Bobcat loader range.

With an unladen weight of 4,400kg, the TL25.60 features a gear pump with a capacity of 80l/min. The unit features a hydrostatic transmission, hydraulic boom movements and flow sharing. It uses the same main valve as the other models in the R-Series range, offering quick cycle times. In addition, the TL25.60 shares the newly redesigned cab used in Bobcat’s top-spec 18m R-Series model. Coming with a three-year/3,000-hour warranty as standard, the agricultural version will be available in 2023.