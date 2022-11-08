This bucket features a reciprocating serrated knife which cuts a clean face on the pit face, before the forage is discharged through a conveyor system.

French manufacturer Emily showcased an impressive lineup of machines ranging from straw blowers to cubicle bedding kits. Also on display was its impressive feed-out bucket. With a range of sizes and specifications, the bucket can be altered to work on a range of handlers, from compact loaders, to tractor-mounted loaders to telescopic handlers.

The higher-spec machine features an agitating spiral roller with Hardox blades which cut and draw the forage, before it hits a mixing rotor, acting like a mini diet feeder. The basic tine grab and bucket combo can be specified with a feedout screw auger or a conveyor system, with no other mixing component to distribute chopped forage (less than 6cm) and concentrates, etc. Mineral and concentrate compartments with screw augers feeding into the main bucket can be specified. The feed is distributed to the left (as standard) or to the right of the machine, through a hydraulic feeding door.

Sizes start at 1.3m wide (4.3ft, 420kg) and range up to 2.6m wide (8.5ft, 1,168kg).

Other buckets for mixing and discharging concentrates without fibrous material are also offered.