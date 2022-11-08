Weighing in at 4.5t, it features a 2t lift capacity and a lifting height of 4m.

A French startup named Manurob demonstrated an autonomous telehandler at the show.

The company was very tight-lipped in terms of technical information on what was one of the most interesting concepts at the show.

Manurob was set up in 2018 and the firm is a part of the M-Extend group, which also includes front loader manufacturers MX and Manip. The new Loadix concept is in its prototype stages, with one model being developed. Weighing in at 4.5t, it features a 2t lift capacity and a lifting height of 4m.

It operates fully electrically via batteries and navigates using GPS technologies and LiDAR for obstacle detection. Battery charging times are said to be in the region of four hours, with battery life ranging from two to four hours, depending on the task at hand.

The unit has the capability of automatically connecting to the charging port through an arm. It is equipped with a single motor which offers a forward speed of 7.2km/h. It features two drive axles and four-wheel steering on solid wheels.

The Loadix is fitted with a euro headstock, and the unit has the capability of changing implements on its own between two tasks, by using a chip which recognises the implement.

According to the company, the Loadix concept has been designed for complete autonomous operation in an open environment. Manurob says it will be able to automate repetitive work such as feeding livestock, loading anaerobic digesters, cleaning sheds and sweeping yards, etc, while offering complete silent operation.

The route and tasks are managed through a computer and/or smartphone app. If the robot runs into any issues, it can be remotely controlled in a manual mode.

The system has the capability to record all work, and the quantity of feed handled, etc. The unit is still in development and no release date has yet been set.