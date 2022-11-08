The new baler is now fully-automatic, whereas the range were previously semi-automatic.

McHale has just introduced the new V6760 variable chamber baler to complement its existing V6 variable chamber range. The new baler is now fully-automatic, whereas the range was previously semi-automatic. This means that once the bale diameter has been selected (0.6m-1.68m), the baler carries out all functions automatically, as we have been accustomed to with the Fusion range. This includes automatic netting and bale discharge.

With the option of cam or camless pickup, the new reel features a tapered feed channel to encourage the crop to flow towards the rotor and into the chamber. The pickup is also fitted with a heavier driveline. Featuring the Adaptive Intake feature, it has been designed to allow the intake area to automatically adjust up and down to better handle uneven/lumpy rows.

Equipped with a 540rpm gearbox as standard, a 1,000rpm gearbox comes as an optional extra, which results in an increased PTO speed with reduced torque.

With the new intelli-chamber control system, the chamber opening and closing speed has been increased. The chamber opening height now adjusts to suit the bale diameter selected, thus increasing bale ejection speed. The baler is Isobus-compatible as standard, or can be controlled through the Iso-Play 7 or Iso-Play 12 console.