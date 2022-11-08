Now featuring a redesigned chassis and a lower cab, the new model is labelled as the P30.7L, with the L signifying its low cab height.

Italian handling equipment manufacturer Merlo has showcased a new compact prototype telehandler for the first time at SIMA this week. Now featuring a redesigned chassis and a lower cab, the new model is labelled as the P30.7L, with the L signifying its low cab height.

The unit features a 3t lifting capacity and 6.7m lifting height, while it measures 2m wide and just under 2m high. This has been achieved while using the same cab as what features in the larger machines.

Weighing in at 6t, the unit is powered by a 75hp Kohler four-cylinder engine. This is married up with Merlo’s own two-speed hydrostatic transmission.

With a load-sensing hydraulic pump, it features a flow of up to 117l/min. As a standard spec, the new handler will come with a reversible fan, four-wheel drive, four-wheel steering and three steering modes.