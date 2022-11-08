Excel Industries launched a new brand of self-propelled sprayer known as Spectre at SIMA this week.

A new brand of self-propelled sprayer known as Spectre was launched at the show. The brand falls under the Excel Industries umbrella. Excel Industries is the parent company behind Hardi, Evrard, Berthoud, Tecnoma, Nicolas, Matrot, CMC, Agrifac and Apache.

The new sprayer features a hydraulically lifting cab as standard. The cab is sourced from Claas. Inside, the sprayer is controlled via a tablet and features hydraulic adjustment of the track width.

Boom widths range from 28m to 38m and come with the option of steel or aluminium booms. Optional ultrasonic sensors are available, which offer simultaneous control of height, slope and variable geometry. It features a tried-and-tested chassis used in the firm’s portfolio, with a 1.25m ground clearance.

Power is sourced from a Stage V sixpot 244hp Deutz engine. This is married to a Bosch Rexroth hydrostatic transmission with gear motors. It features three speed options – 0-19km/h, 0-25km/h and 0-40km/h.