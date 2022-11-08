Weidemann has just unveiled an electric version of its popular T4512 compact telehandler. The German manufacturer has managed to maintain the same dimensions and capacities used in its proven diesel-powered decade-old model.
The electric model is powered by a lithium-ion battery, with buyers able to choose from a standard (18 kWh) or optional (28kWh) battery size. Depending on the type of plug, inverter and the charger selected, the best charging times reported for the standard battery are two-and-a-half hours and four hours for the larger battery. In terms of working durations, the standard has a continuous running time of 3.1 hours, while the larger optional battery will run for up to four hours.
With an operating weight of 3,000kg, the unit has a payload of 1,250kg. It has a forward speed of 0-15km/h (up to 25km/h optional), while it has a pump capacity of 41.6l/min. Clocking in at 1.56m wide and a little less than 2m high, the T4512 features a lifting height of 4.5m.
