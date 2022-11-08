The electric model is powered by a lithium-ion battery, with buyers able to choose from a standard (18 kWh) or optional (28kWh) battery size.

Weidemann has just unveiled an electric version of its popular T4512 compact telehandler. The German manufacturer has managed to maintain the same dimensions and capacities used in its proven diesel-powered decade-old model.

The charging port.

The electric model is powered by a lithium-ion battery, with buyers able to choose from a standard (18 kWh) or optional (28kWh) battery size. Depending on the type of plug, inverter and the charger selected, the best charging times reported for the standard battery are two-and-a-half hours and four hours for the larger battery. In terms of working durations, the standard has a continuous running time of 3.1 hours, while the larger optional battery will run for up to four hours.

With an operating weight of 3,000kg, the unit has a payload of 1,250kg. It has a forward speed of 0-15km/h (up to 25km/h optional), while it has a pump capacity of 41.6l/min. Clocking in at 1.56m wide and a little less than 2m high, the T4512 features a lifting height of 4.5m.