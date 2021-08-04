There are four payment categories which are broadly similar to the categoriers currently in place under ANC.

The next Areas Facing Natural Constraints (ANC) will follow in the same format as the existing ANC scheme.

Eligible areas are highlighted as those which were designated in 2019.

The design is based on three land categories, with differing levels of identified constraints and one offshore island category.

The proposed payment rates are not stated by the Department marked through the Department’s document only as X, as seen below. The land categorisations and the areas for payment are listed as follows:

Category 1 land: Characterised by extensive farming practices focused on livestock management on higher ground. €x on the first 12 eligible hectares or part thereof, and €x per hectare on remaining hectares up to a maximum of 34ha.

Category 2 land: Characterised by extensive livestock grazing practices on lower ground. €x on the first 10 eligible hectares or part thereof, and €x per hectare on remaining hectares up to a maximum of 30ha.

Category 3 land: Land is less extensive in nature and characterised by grazing livestock enterprises; €x on the first eight eligible hectares or part thereof, and €x per hectare on remaining hectares up to a maximum of 30ha.

Offshore island land: Is generally small and fragmented where the potential for intensification is limited and farming is economically marginal, at best. €x for the first 20 eligible hectares, €x for eligible hectares 20 to 34, and €x for eligible hectares 34 to 40. Farmers will typically have to maintain a minimum stocking rate of at least 0.15LU units per hectare and meet the definition of an ‘active farmer’, which has also yet to be decided.