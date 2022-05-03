The Irish Simmental Cattle Society held its annual April show and sale of bulls and heifers in Tullamore Mart last Friday.
A number of bulls were sold prior to the sale, resulting in a smaller number of animals forward on the day leaving just 21 bulls and one heifer presented for sale.
The average price for bulls settled at an improved figure of €2,921/head, up €511/head from last year’s sale. The sale clearance rate was 62%.
Topping the trade and also claiming overall senior champion on the day was Garret Behan’s bull, Jennalyn Mighty Vintage ET, falling under the hammer at €4,000.
The September 2021-born bull was sired by Manor Park Hansome 16 going back to Corbally Vintage Katie ET. Katie is no stranger to success having been a previous national champion.
Closely following this was Limerick breeder Seamus Aherne with his bull, Towerhill Ninety Nine, who went under the hammer for €3,800.
This February 2021-born bull is a son of Derreen Jack and out of the cow Towerhill Ginger Spice.
The third prize-winning bull carried a five-star replacement index coupled with the lowest calving figure in the catalogue of 1.4%.
Securing the next bid of €3,600 was Ardunsaghan Naughty Boy bred by the Connolly family, Ardunsaghan, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim.
This 15-month-old bull was sired by Bruchag Glenfiddich 15 while out of the cow Derrough Gretta.
The stylish bull carried a five-star replacement index coupled with a four-star terminal index.
Tipperary breeder Mary O’Halloran’s bull, Bearna-Dhearg Kiko ET, fetched the next best price of €3,500. The 14-month-old bull is sired by Curaheen Evolution and has a strong breeding line with his full brother being sold recently in a private sale to an AI station in the Czech Republic.
