Champion bull Lot 1 Jennalyn Might Vintage ET for Lyndsey Behan, shown by Collin Dunne, with Judge Cian Martin sold for €4,000. \ Mullagh Photography

The Irish Simmental Cattle Society held its annual April show and sale of bulls and heifers in Tullamore Mart last Friday.

A number of bulls were sold prior to the sale, resulting in a smaller number of animals forward on the day leaving just 21 bulls and one heifer presented for sale.

The average price for bulls settled at an improved figure of €2,921/head, up €511/head from last year’s sale. The sale clearance rate was 62%.

Topping the trade and also claiming overall senior champion on the day was Garret Behan’s bull, Jennalyn Mighty Vintage ET, falling under the hammer at €4,000.

The September 2021-born bull was sired by Manor Park Hansome 16 going back to Corbally Vintage Katie ET. Katie is no stranger to success having been a previous national champion.

Closely following this was Limerick breeder Seamus Aherne with his bull, Towerhill Ninety Nine, who went under the hammer for €3,800.

This February 2021-born bull is a son of Derreen Jack and out of the cow Towerhill Ginger Spice.

Towerhill Ninety Nine bull bred by Seamus Aherne went under the hammer for €3,800. \ Mullagh Photography

The third prize-winning bull carried a five-star replacement index coupled with the lowest calving figure in the catalogue of 1.4%.

Securing the next bid of €3,600 was Ardunsaghan Naughty Boy bred by the Connolly family, Ardunsaghan, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim.

Ardunsaghan Naughty Boy bred by the Connolly family sold for €3,600. \ Mullagh Photography

This 15-month-old bull was sired by Bruchag Glenfiddich 15 while out of the cow Derrough Gretta.

The stylish bull carried a five-star replacement index coupled with a four-star terminal index.

Reserve champion was Lot 26 Bearna-Dhearg Niko ET for Willie O’Halloran. He sold for €3,500, shown by Martin Glennon, with judge Cian Martin. \ Mullagh Photography

Tipperary breeder Mary O’Halloran’s bull, Bearna-Dhearg Kiko ET, fetched the next best price of €3,500. The 14-month-old bull is sired by Curaheen Evolution and has a strong breeding line with his full brother being sold recently in a private sale to an AI station in the Czech Republic.