I see the Irish Simmental Cattle Society has adopted a new policy on birth notifications. Simmental breeders will now have to email calf details which include tag number, dam tag number, sex and date of birth to the society within two days of birth.

The society will then carry out spot checks to catch any calves that were hiding in the rushes for a few days.

The move is being seen as a positive one and with many breed societies currently grappling with the issue of overage calves, The Dealer wonders if others will be brave enough to follow suit.