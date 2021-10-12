Liam O'Driscoll ploughing at the National Ploughing Championships in Co Laois in September. / Claire Nash

Gary Simms from Co Donegal and Liam O’Driscoll from west Cork took the top spots at the Northern Ireland Ploughing Championships at the weekend.

Simms claimed first place in the senior two-furrow conventional plough class, while O’Driscoll was crowned champion in the senior reversible plough class.

Simms had taken silver a few weeks ago at the National Ploughing Championships held in Co Laois, while O'Driscoll is a previous European Champion.

Gary Simms at the National Ploughing Championships in Co Laois in September. / Claire Nash

Gary’s brother Matthew took silver in the conventional class, followed by Andrew Gill, while James Coulter and Adrian Jamison took second and third spots in the reversible class.

The event took place in Ballykelly, Co Derry, and funds raised at the event went to the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.