Exporters should now be able to compete for finished lambs in mart sales.

Exporters can now compete for finished lambs in mart sales due to the removal of the residency period from the export criteria for sheep for direct slaughter within the EU.

Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) sheep chair Kevin Comiskey said this “removes a major obstacle from the trade” and that these “changes make live exports to continental Europe easier for live exporters”. This should in turn create “a positive impact on the trade.”

Eid al-Adha festival, which runs from 28 June until 2 July, is a key driver of demand for sheepmeat in Ireland’s key export markets, according to Comiskey.

Increased demand

“Demand for lamb is increasing. Numbers are extremely tight and there is additional competition for factories, which must translate into higher prices.”

The IFA sheep chair also said: “These developments mean factories no longer have it all their own way for finished lambs in mart sales and farmers now have an extra and viable competitive outlet for their lambs.

“The countries looking to Ireland for live exports of finished lamb include France and Spain. Reduced breeding flocks in both countries last year has increased demand for sheepmeat and Ireland is ideally placed to supply them,” he said.