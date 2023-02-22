There was a flurry of political activity at the end of last week and over the weekend suggesting that the UK and EU had reached a deal on the protocol put in place to deliver Brexit in Northern Ireland.
While that deal has worked for the majority of farmers either side of the border involved in milk and livestock production, it creates a barrier in the Irish sea for farmers that want to trade livestock to and from Britain, as well as farmers using seed potatoes or other plant material sourced in Britain.
