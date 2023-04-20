Sinn Féin’s agriculture spokesperson Claire Kerrane TD has insisted her party is “absolutely committed” to maintaining the existing tax reliefs available to farmers.

Deputy Kerrane said that farmers have “nothing to fear” from a Sinn Féin government and argued that, instead, the “vast majority of farmers will be better off” if the party’s policies are enacted.

“Sinn Féin is absolutely committed to maintaining existing tax reliefs available to farmers. Farm organisations know this and any financial adviser worth their fees should know this," she said.

The Roscommon–Galway TD was responding to comments from legal and tax advisers at an Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) farm succession meeting in Carlow that highlighted farmers are fearful of potential Sinn Féin tax changes.

At the meeting, IFA farm business chair Rose Mary McDonagh also said that the farm organisation is fearful that a change in Government would bring about a change in agricultural tax relief legislation.

‘Demanding change’

Seeking to quash these fears, Deputy Kerrane claimed that farm organisations know this will not be the case.

The IFA farm succession meeting in Carlow on Tuesday.

“Farmers are clearly concerned about the direction of the current Government’s approach. The primary concern regarding agricultural tax reliefs is the frustrating manner in which they are currently extended; often months after budget day.

“Farmers need, and are increasingly demanding, change,” she said.

Incomes dropped

The Sinn Féin agriculture spokesperson added that “under Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, many farmers have seen their incomes drop, CAP supports reduced, while uncertainties for the future have increased”.

She proposed that Sinn Féin will strive to “reverse those trends”.

Deputy Kerrane added that farmers are “increasingly” telling her party that they are eager for a government that will secure fair prices, a fair CAP and fair play in facing the challenges that are looming.

“More and more farmers see Sinn Féin as the vehicle to deliver such a government,” she said.

