Sinn Féin has said it would allocate €72m for a suckler payment of up to €300 per cow/calf pair, if it were in charge of Budget 2024 next week.

The party published its “alternative budget” document on Wednesday, in which it sets out a suckler payment of €300 per cow for the first 15 cows, followed by a €150/cow payment for a further 15 cows and €80/cow for any remaining cows in the herd, up to a limit of 100 cows.

The document also details a proposed €8/head hike in the Sheep Improvement Scheme from €12/ewe currently to €20/ewe.

The party outlined a €15m fund for areas of natural constraint and a €5m fund for organic farming.

It would set aside €2m for a new system of farm-by-farm carbon audits, and set aside €1m for a new “National Hedgerow Survey & Enhancement Fund”. A €1m fund is earmarked for a community led, peer-to-peer farming for nature restoration.

In its Department of the Environment spending plan, the party earmarked €50m for a Nature Restoration Fund.

Some €10.6m is pencilled in for a LESS (Low Emission Slurry Spreading) grant.

Tillage measures

For the tillage sector, Sinn Féin says it would increase the funding available for the Straw Incorporation Measure, at a cost of €6m.

It would increase the grant ceiling for the Tillage Capital Investment Scheme, costing €5m.

Another €3m is set aside for capital investment in horticulture farming.

Taxation

Sinn Féin said it would maintain existing agriculture-related tax reliefs through 2024.

Forestry

On forestry, the party allocated €135m for the forestry programme next year.

Students and shows

A new agricultural student hardship fund has €300,000 pencilled in for next year, while agricultural shows are allocated €300,000 in the alternative budget.

Forgotten farmers and family farms

A €500,000 pot of money would be set aside to establish a “Commission on the Future of the Family Farm”.

The so-called “forgotten farmers”, who missed out on establishing farm payments, would be paid a 50% restoration payment, costing €5.5m this year, Sinn Féin outlined.