Sinn Féin has announced that Roscommon-Galway TD Claire Kerrane is to become the party’s new agriculture spokesperson following a reshuffle by party leader Mary Lou McDonald.

She replaces Matt Carthy TD in the role, with Deputy Carthy now the party spokesperson for foreign affairs and defence.

Commenting on the appointment, McDonald said: “Matt Carthy will bring a wealth of experience from his time as an MEP in the European Parliament to the foreign affairs portfolio and Claire Kerrane will bring a real personal passion for the future of the family farm to the agriculture brief.”

A qualified secondary school teacher, Kerrane is from the village of Tibohine in west Roscommon and her father is a beef farmer.

She was elected in the 2020 general election and before that she worked as a political adviser in Leinster House for four years. She also worked as a parliamentary assistant to Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan.

Campaigning

The Roscommon-Galway TD was involved in much campaigning before being elected to Dáil Éireann.

She has actively campaigned against evictions at family homes and she has campaigned for the continuation of domestic turf cutting rights.

Prior to this portfolio, she was the party spokesperson on social protection and rural development.

Other roles

Sinn Féin announced 10 changes in total to its frontbench on Monday, with the party splitting up its climate and transport portfolio.

Darren O’Rourke will remain in the environment and climate role, while Martin Kenny, a former party agriculture spokesperson, will take on transport and communications.

Eoin Ó Broin retains the housing spokesperson position, while Pearse Doherty remains finance spokesperson.

“This is the team that will lead Sinn Féin into the next general election - a team full of talent, experience and ambition and bursting with the energy to deliver; a team that is ready to deliver change in government,” McDonald said.

“As we enter the last quarter of this government, it is clear that Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are out of ideas and out of ambition. The longer they remain in office the more damage they will do. That is why we need change and a general election as soon as possible.”