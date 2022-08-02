Deputy Carthy has said that the Commission appears unimpressed with the first draft of the plan submitted. \ Philip Doyle

Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy has accused Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue of doing a “solo run” on the CAP strategic plan by updating the draft plan without putting it before the Dáil for approval and without seeking the opinion of those in opposition.

Deputy Carthy called for the updated plan to be published immediately by Minister McConalogue, with the plan resubmitted by Minister McConalogue to the European Commission to pass through the final stage of approval last Friday.

The Department of Agriculture did not respond to an Irish Farmers Journal query on whether negotiations around the sectoral emissions target for agriculture had delayed the plan’s resubmission to Brussels.

Government 'failing farmers'

The Cavan-Monaghan TD accused the Fianna Fáil-Fine Gael-Green party Government of failing to secure adequate funds for farmers.

“Due to the failures of this Government in EU budget negotiations, the next CAP will deliver fewer supports for farmers, at a time when they will be expected to do more,” said Carthy.

He also criticised the absence of any plan outlining what measures farmers will be asked to take to cut agriculture’s emissions by 25% over the next seven years.

“The recent debate on agriculture sectoral emissions ceilings, and the corresponding failure of the Minister to date to outline how they will be met, shows the importance of getting the CAP strategic plan right,” Carthy added.

“But the Minister has consistently refused to engage with the opposition on a plan that will have implications for a generation to come.“

Plan not going down well

The TD also hit out at the initial plan submitted to Brussels, saying it seemed to fall short of the Commission’s expectations of Ireland’s policy for 2023-2027.

“The response of the European Commission to the Minister’s initial draft CAP strategic plan essentially amounted to a rebuke, calling out a perceived lack of ambition for the agricultural sector.

“It was incredibly telling that two areas in particular where concerns were raised related to organics and forestry – two areas where Sinn Féin has challenged Government on their consistent failure to hit soft targets.

“The resubmitted plan is another solo run on the part of the Minister,” Carthy concluded.

Read more

Department defends draft CAP plan

Minister defends CAP consultation process

Minister keen to keep draft CAP plan intact