Mary Lou McDonald brought her A-game to the ICMSA AGM on Monday. The Sinn Féin leader, accompanied by the party’s agriculture spokesman Matt Carthy, spent over an hour in what was the most significant public engagement between a Sinn Féin leader and a traditional farm organisation in living memory. McDonald began by paying tribute to farming, describing it as the one sector that has proven itself up to the task of economic generation, “again and again”.
She balanced praising the dairy sector, which she said “helped Ireland to come through the financial crisis faster than we otherwise would have done”, with acknowledging Sinn Féin’s traditional support base among farmers.
