Matt Carthy TD has indicated that change is possible to controversial proposals on the regulations that govern the prescribing and sale of cattle and sheep wormers which would allow for better competition in the animal health sector.

Government plans to establish a national veterinary prescription system and tightening rules to only allow vets to prescribe antiparasitics, where trained workers in co-ops and merchants can currently prescribe them.

Both changes are intended to bring Ireland in-line with EU law on antiparasitics.

Under the Government’s plans, farmers will need a veterinary prescription to buy worm doses, with merchants and co-ops fearing that farmers will only buy from the prescribing vet when the new rules are in place instead of purchasing from where they do currently.

Carthy claims that there is room to safeguard competition in the sector from domination by vet-farmer sales, similar to the loss of co-op and merchant in dry cow tubes over the past year.

However, he told the Irish Farmers Journal that many aspects of the bill introducing the rules are “still as clear as mud” and “should have been looked at a long time ago”.

The Sinn Féin TD said that a change to the Veterinary Council of Ireland code of conduct could allow for co-ops and agri stores to prescribe wormers, if farmers are enrolled in their herd health plans.

He urged Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to consider these changes before the rules go back to the Oireachtas agriculture committee for signoff.

“If there is no change before going to the committee stage, there will be other options looked at,” Carthy commented.

It was suggested by Carthy in Dáil Éireann on Wednesday that Minister McConalogue has recognised that co-op and merchant workers suitably qualified as “responsible persons” – those able to prescribe wormers under current rules – must be accounted for in the regime proposed.

“Now, it seems on the face of it, that the minister and the Department [of Agriculture] have accepted to some degree the role of responsible persons does need to be protected and this is clearly in-line with the Oireachtas committee,” he stated to TDs.

Read more

Attorney General torpedoes veterinary medicines changes

Urgent meeting sought with Minister McConalogue on animal medicines