Calls have been made for urgent clarity to be brought to the State’s €1.3bn forestry programme after a Department of Agriculture announcement appears to show that only the €308m afforestation element of the programme has received European Commission approval so far.

Sinn Féin’s farming spokesperson Claire Kerrane TD welcomed Wednesday’s €308m green light, but claimed that “many more questions remain unanswered” around the final €1bn in proposed funds.

Commenting after the Commission announced approval for the afforestation schemes, Deputy Kerrane pointed out that an announcement from Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and Minister of State Pippa Hackett failed to clarify the total funding amount that has got the go-ahead.

“This would be unexpected as that point wasn't referenced in the Ministers’ comments on the matter,” she said.

“It is positive that partial approval has been granted, but unusual that this important detail has not been included by the ministers announcing this update, should this be the case.

“€308m equates to less than 25% of the announced €1.3bn for the Forestry Programme 2023-2027.

“It is crucial that the ministers provide clarification and additional detail on the approved amount."

Application delays

The new programme’s expected opening to applications has also drawn criticism from Deputy Kerrane, who stated that schemes should have been able to cater for applications as soon as approval is granted.

“In addition, the ministers have stated that applications will be opening in the next couple of weeks, but it is reasonable to expect that any afforestation grant scheme would be up and running almost immediately,” she said.

“There has been plenty of time to have this scheme ready to go on approval, given applications should have opened late last year.”

Missing targets

She continued by saying that low confidence in the forestry sector will not be helped by the lack of clarity around the €1.3bn programme.

“In addition, there is an annual target of 8,000ha of afforestation. Yet, there has been just 1,020ha planted in the first seven month of 2023 and licensing issued for just 140ha of new forestry so far this year.

“Given the situation, it is no surprise that confidence in the sector among farmers and foresters is at an all-time low.

“That lack of confidence will not be helped by questions remaining about how much the approved afforestation grant scheme is for, what it is for, and when it will be up and running.”

